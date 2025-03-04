Fantasy Basketball
Dyson Daniels headshot

Dyson Daniels News: Nears double-double in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2025 at 11:38am

Daniels registered 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and three steals in 33 minutes during Monday's 132-130 win over the Grizzlies.

Daniels came three assists shy of recording his seventh double-double of the season in a thrilling win Monday against Memphis. The 21-year-old guard is having a breakout season with Atlanta, averaging career-high numbers in points (13.9), rebounds (5.6), assists (4.0) and steals (3.0) per game.

