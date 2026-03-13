Dyson Daniels headshot

Dyson Daniels News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Daniels (toe) isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's game against the Bucks.

Daniels was held out of Thursday's win over Brooklyn due to a left toe sprain, though he's set to return to action Saturday. With the 22-year-old guard returning to the lineup, Corey Kispert should slide back to the second unit. Over his last five games, Daniels has averaged 13.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 3.2 combined steals-plus-blocks in 32.8 minutes per tilt.

Dyson Daniels
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dyson Daniels See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dyson Daniels See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
17 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
22 days ago
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
NBA
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
22 days ago