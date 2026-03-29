Dyson Daniels News: Off injury report
Daniels (toe) is off the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Celtics.
Daniels missed Saturday's game against the Kings due to a toe injury, but he will return to the lineup Monday. Over his last five games, Daniels is averaging 13.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.2 steals in 31.2 minutes per contest.
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