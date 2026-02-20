Dyson Daniels headshot

Dyson Daniels News: Plays well in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2026 at 7:40am

Daniels ended Thursday's 117-107 victory over Philadelphia with 15 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal over 37 minutes.

Daniels has had an up-and-down season. His steal rate has dropped compared to last year, and his three-point shot has completely eluded him. Even so, he ranks as a seventh-round value in nine-category formats through 54 games with 11.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.2 three-pointers.

