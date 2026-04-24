Dyson Daniels headshot

Dyson Daniels News: Pulls down 13 boards

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Daniels posted eight points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists, one block and three steals over 33 minutes during Thursday's 109-108 win over the Knicks in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Daniels had his fingerprints all over this game on both ends of the court. Through three playoff games, he's shooting 36.8 percent from the field, but he's averaging 6.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 2.7 steals.

Dyson Daniels
Atlanta Hawks
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