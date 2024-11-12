Dyson Daniels News: Records career-high 28 points
Daniels recorded 28 points (12-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven assists, six steals and three rebounds in Tuesday's 117-116 win over the Celtics.
Daniels is on an absolute tear defensively, tallying at least six steals in three straight games. On the season, the 21-year-old guard is averaging 3.6 swipes across 10 contests. Daniels also stepped up in the scoring department against Boston with Trae Young (Achilles) out by posting a team-high 28 points, which is also a career high. In the guard's first two seasons with the Pelicans, Daniels' previous career high was only 17 points.
