Dyson Daniels News: Records six steals in loss

Daniels recorded 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt), three rebounds, six assists, one block and six steals across 29 minutes during Saturday's 128-112 loss to the Grizzlies.

Daniels reminded everyone of his elite defensive upside, recording at least five steals for the seventh time this season. With Trae Young sidelined due to a heel injury, Daniels took control of the offense, tallying at least six assists for just the fourth time since joining the Hawks. With or without Young on the court, Daniels should continue to build a case for Defensive Player of the Year honors, currently averaging 3.9 combined steals and blocks.