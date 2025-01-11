Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dyson Daniels headshot

Dyson Daniels News: Saturday's game postponed

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 11, 2025 at 7:47am

Daniels and the Hawks will not play against the Rockets on Saturday, as the game has been postponed due to severe weather and hazardous icy conditions in the Atlanta area.

The Hawks are set to host the Suns on Tuesday, but the NBA has yet to announce when Saturday's game will be rescheduled. Regardless, it is worth monitoring the situation in case the hazardous weather conditions also cause Tuesday's matchup to be postponed.

Dyson Daniels
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now