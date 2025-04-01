Fantasy Basketball
Dyson Daniels headshot

Dyson Daniels News: Strong on glass in double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Daniels recorded 22 points (11-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three steals, two blocks and one assist over 37 minutes in Tuesday's 127-113 loss to Portland.

Daniels gleaned up the glass early and often in Tuesday's battle, leading all Hawks in rebounds while finishing as one of two players with 20 or more points in a double-double showcase. Daniels set a new season high in rebounds en route to his first double-double of the campaign. He has now tallied 20 or more points in 12 contests this year.

Dyson Daniels
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
