Dyson Daniels News: Strong two-way performance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Daniels accumulated 14 points (6-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, 10 assists and three steals over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 124-112 win over the Mavericks.

Daniels scored double digits for the fifth straight game, while also adding double-digit assists for just the seventh time this season. Despite some ups and downs, Daniels has put together another strong fantasy season, putting up career-high numbers in both rebounds and assists. With averages of 11.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.9 steals, he continues to be a player who typically provides value across multiple categories.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dyson Daniels See More
