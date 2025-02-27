Dyson Daniels News: Strong two-way showing in loss
Daniels supplied 18 points (8-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 131-109 loss to Miami.
The Hawks suffered a 22-point loss in this matchup, but Daniels was one of the few Atlanta players who finished with a decent stat line, mainly due to his two-way contributions outside of his effective shooting. Despite not being known as a scorer, Daniels has posted double-digit points in each of his games in February, averaging 16.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 3.0 steals per game since the beginning of the month.
