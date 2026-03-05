Dyson Daniels News: Submits ninth double-double
Daniels racked up 14 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three assists and three blocks across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 131-113 victory over the Bucks.
It was the ninth double-double of the year for Daniels, who swatted a season-high three shots. The fourth-year guard is capable of stuffing the stat sheet on any given night, but he's not consistently prolific. Daniels has averaged 11.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.0 steals in 30.3 minutes per game in his last eight contests, shooting 58.1 percent from the floor.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dyson Daniels See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 249 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1914 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball14 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1122 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1122 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dyson Daniels See More