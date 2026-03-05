Dyson Daniels headshot

Dyson Daniels News: Submits ninth double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2026 at 10:40am

Daniels racked up 14 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three assists and three blocks across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 131-113 victory over the Bucks.

It was the ninth double-double of the year for Daniels, who swatted a season-high three shots. The fourth-year guard is capable of stuffing the stat sheet on any given night, but he's not consistently prolific. Daniels has averaged 11.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.0 steals in 30.3 minutes per game in his last eight contests, shooting 58.1 percent from the floor.

Dyson Daniels
Atlanta Hawks
