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Dyson Daniels News: Tallies five swipes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Daniels recorded 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds, six assists and five steals in 29 minutes during Friday's 141-107 victory over the Nets.

Daniels turned in an efficient showing in the scoring department and also made an impact on the defensive end by accounting for five of Atlanta's 11 steals on the night. He's been a strong contributor across the board lately, as he's averaging 13.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.4 steals in 34.6 minutes over his last five games.

Dyson Daniels
Atlanta Hawks
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