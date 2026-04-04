Dyson Daniels News: Tallies five swipes
Daniels recorded 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds, six assists and five steals in 29 minutes during Friday's 141-107 victory over the Nets.
Daniels turned in an efficient showing in the scoring department and also made an impact on the defensive end by accounting for five of Atlanta's 11 steals on the night. He's been a strong contributor across the board lately, as he's averaging 13.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.4 steals in 34.6 minutes over his last five games.
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