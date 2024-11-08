Dyson Daniels News: Tallies seven steals

Daniels amassed 18 points (7-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and seven steals in 38 minutes during Friday's 122-121 loss to the Pistons.

Daniels has recorded an eye-popping 11 total steals over his last two contests after collecting a season-high seven steals Friday night. His scoring production was an added bonus, as he tied his best mark of the year. The 21-year-old is averaging 12.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 3.3 steals over his last four appearances.