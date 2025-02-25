Dyson Daniels News: Teases triple-double with steals

Daniels ended Monday's 98-86 victory over Miami with 10 points (5-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt), 11 rebounds, two assists and seven steals across 34 minutes.

The seven pilfers were one off Daniels' season high, a mark he set Dec. 23 against the Timberwolves. The third-year guard's impressive defensive performance also extended beyond his personal stats, as he helped hold the Heat to a feeble 32.1 FG%. Daniels' double-double was his sixth of the season, and four of them have come in his last 12 appearances -- a stretch in which he's averaging 15.3 points, 7.3 boards, 5.3 assists, 3.0 steals, 1.0 threes and 0.8 blocks.