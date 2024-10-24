Dyson Daniels News: Thrives in starting role

Daniels recorded 15 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and five steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 120-116 win over the Nets.

Daniels looked fantastic on both ends of the floor, serving as Robin to Trae Young's Batman. Despite some conjecture as to whether he would start, sure enough, Daniels ran with the starting five and certainly didn't look out of place. His overall fantasy value is likely to rely heavily on his defensive contributions, of which he had six. His offensive repertoire is a work in progress, although he flashed some upside here, attacking the basket and confidently firing away from deep. Daniels was viewed by some as a viable late-round flier in drafts, while others were less confident when it came to his draft pedigree. This is just a small sample but as long as he can play upwards of 30 minutes per night, he could continue to surprise people and end up being a fantasy stalwart for years to come.