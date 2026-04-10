Dyson Daniels News: Triple-doubles in win
Daniels totaled 13 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, 12 assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Friday's 124-102 win over the Cavaliers.
Daniels recorded his second triple-double of the season, helping Atlanta to an important victory. The win ensures the Hawks will feature in the playoffs as either the fifth or sixth seed. As for Daniels, this performance continued what has been a strong campaign, during which he has been a top 50 player, averaging 11.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 2.0 steals.
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