Efe Abogidi Injury: Sidelined with calf issue
Abogidi was absent in Saturday's 120-118 G League loss to the Memphis Hustle as he dealt with a calf injury.
Abogidi will be questionable for upcoming games while he works on his recovery, with his exclusion representing a blow to the squad's depth behind Chase Jeter and Isaiah Todd. Prior to the issue, the Nigerian posted double digits in scoring in all but one of his eight consecutive appearances off the bench.
Efe Abogidi
Free Agent
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