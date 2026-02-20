Efe Abogidi News: Back from injury absence

Abogidi (ankle) posted 10 points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, one steal and one block during 23 minutes in Thursday's 123-106 G League loss to the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Abogidi had a quiet outing despite being included in the starting lineup after recovering from the issue that left him out since Feb. 4. The center is now averaging 13.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game and could be reliable mostly for defensive production if he stays healthy and is selected over Tyler Smith in upcoming weeks.