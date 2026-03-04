Egor Demin headshot

Egor Demin Injury: Another absence coming

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 2:28pm

Demin (foot) won't play in Thursday's game against Miami, per C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News.

The rookie first-rounder's absence is running up to three games for left plantar fascia injury management. Terance Mann is lined up for a third consecutive start at shooting guard Thursday, with Nolan Traore also being set for a rise in ball-handling duties at point guard.

Egor Demin
Brooklyn Nets
