Egor Demin Injury: Undergoes foot procedure
Demin underwent a non-surgical procedure to address plantar fasciitis in his left foot, and there's hope he will make a full recovery in time for NBA Summer League, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports
Demin was shut down for the season earlier in March due to a lingering battle with plantar fasciitis. The rookie guard underwent a procedure to address the issue, and it looks like he'll be ready in more than enough time for the start of the 2026-27 campaign. Demin logged 10.3 points, 3.3 assists and 3.2 rebounds across 25.2 minutes per game in 2025-26.
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