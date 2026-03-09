Egor Demin headshot

Egor Demin Injury: Won't play again this season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

The Nets announced Monday that Demin (foot) will miss the rest of the season, NBA reporter Marc Stein reports.

Brooklyn has been managing Demin's workload since the preseason, as the guard has been dealing with plantar fasciitis in his left foot all year, and the team is proceeding with an abundance of caution to get the issue fully resolved. Demin averaged 10.3 points, 3.3 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 2.4 three-pointers in 25.2 minutes per contest through 52 games this season. With the rookie first-rounder's campaign finished, the Nets should turn to Nolan Traore and Ben Saraf to handle the bulk of the ball-handling duties to close out the season.

Egor Demin
Brooklyn Nets
