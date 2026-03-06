Egor Demin headshot

Egor Demin Injury: Won't play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Demin (foot) is out for Saturday's game in Detroit.

This will be Demin's fourth consecutive game on the inactive list, and it's not a great sign that he continues to get ruled out 24 hours in advance of tipoff. For now, Demin should be considered doubtful for Monday's matchup with Memphis, which will be the first game of a back-to-back set.

Egor Demin
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Egor Demin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Egor Demin See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
15 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 6 Must-Add Breakout Players After All-Star Break
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 6 Must-Add Breakout Players After All-Star Break
Author Image
Alex Barutha
15 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Rest-of-Season Pickups
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Rest-of-Season Pickups
Author Image
Adam King
16 days ago