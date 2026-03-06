Egor Demin Injury: Won't play Saturday
Demin (foot) is out for Saturday's game in Detroit.
This will be Demin's fourth consecutive game on the inactive list, and it's not a great sign that he continues to get ruled out 24 hours in advance of tipoff. For now, Demin should be considered doubtful for Monday's matchup with Memphis, which will be the first game of a back-to-back set.
