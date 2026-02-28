Egor Demin Injury: Won't play Sunday
Demin (foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.
This is a maintenance day for the rookie related to his left foot issue. With Demin sidelined, the Nets will likely lean more on Nolan Traore, Terance Mann and Ziaire Williams.
