Egor Demin headshot

Egor Demin Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Demin (foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

This is a maintenance day for the rookie related to his left foot issue. With Demin sidelined, the Nets will likely lean more on Nolan Traore, Terance Mann and Ziaire Williams.

Egor Demin
Brooklyn Nets
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Egor Demin
