Egor Demin headshot

Egor Demin News: Hands out nine assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Demin amassed six points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and one steal over 25 minutes during Thursday's 126-110 loss to San Antonio.

Demin got off to a slow start Thursday, but ended up putting together a pretty solid line. He ranks just inside the top-200 for nine-category formats over his last five games with 7.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.4 three-pointers.

Egor Demin
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Egor Demin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Egor Demin See More
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
8 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 6 Must-Add Breakout Players After All-Star Break
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 6 Must-Add Breakout Players After All-Star Break
Author Image
Alex Barutha
8 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Rest-of-Season Pickups
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Rest-of-Season Pickups
Author Image
Adam King
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
18 days ago