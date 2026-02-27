Egor Demin News: Hands out nine assists

Demin amassed six points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and one steal over 25 minutes during Thursday's 126-110 loss to San Antonio.

Demin got off to a slow start Thursday, but ended up putting together a pretty solid line. He ranks just inside the top-200 for nine-category formats over his last five games with 7.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.4 three-pointers.