Egor Demin News: Struggles with his shot

Demin closed with three points (1-10 FG, 1-8 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 28 minutes during Friday's 105-86 loss to the Thunder.

Demin was ice cold against the reigning champs, finishing with only three points and missing seven-of-eight three point attempts. He averages 2.5 made threes per game, which is 2nd best among rookies behind only Kon Knueppel (3.4). Hopefully he gets back on track in Brooklyn's next game Sunday against the Hawks.