E.J. Liddell Injury: Misses G League game with shoulder injury

Liddell didn't play Thursday in the G League Windy City Bulls' 110-106 loss to the Motor City Cruise due to a right shoulder injury.

Liddell -- who is signed to a two-way deal with the Bulls -- has seen the majority of his playing time in 2024-25 in the G League. Over 25 appearances for Windy City, Liddell is averaging 15.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.4 blocks, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.8 assists in 31.4 minutes per contest.