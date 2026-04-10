E.J. Liddell News: Booted from Friday's game

Liddell was ejected from Friday's game against the Bucks after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Liddell was tagged with the Flagrant 2 foul early in the fourth quarter for smacking Jericho Sims in the face with the forearm. Liddell will end his night with 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-3 3PT, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal over 32 minutes. Chaney Johnson could see some additional run time the rest of the way due to Liddell's absence.