E.J. Liddell headshot

E.J. Liddell News: Booted from Friday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Liddell was ejected from Friday's game against the Bucks after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Liddell was tagged with the Flagrant 2 foul early in the fourth quarter for smacking Jericho Sims in the face with the forearm. Liddell will end his night with 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-3 3PT, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal over 32 minutes. Chaney Johnson could see some additional run time the rest of the way due to Liddell's absence.

E.J. Liddell
Brooklyn Nets
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