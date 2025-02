Liddell managed 10 points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 25 minutes during Saturday's 102-98 G League loss to the Maine Celtics.

Liddell notched his fourth double-double of the season. Across 24 G League appearances, he's averaged 15.6 points and 6.0 rebounds in 32.2 minutes per game.