E.J. Liddell News: Fares well in start
Liddell chipped in 15 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 30 minutes during Sunday's 121-115 victory over Washington.
Liddell recorded a season-high 15 points in his first start of the campaign. With the Nets so thin up front, Liddell may continue to see a healthy amount of minutes for the final four games of the regular season, making him worth a look as a streamer.
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