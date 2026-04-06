E.J. Liddell News: Fares well in start

Liddell chipped in 15 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 30 minutes during Sunday's 121-115 victory over Washington.

Liddell recorded a season-high 15 points in his first start of the campaign. With the Nets so thin up front, Liddell may continue to see a healthy amount of minutes for the final four games of the regular season, making him worth a look as a streamer.