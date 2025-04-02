E.J. Liddell News: Gets garbage-time run

Liddell (illness) played the final 2:38 of Tuesday's 137-118 win over the Raptors, recording no statistics during his time on the court.

Liddell had missed the Bulls' previous two games due to an illness but got the green light to suit up Tuesday. Though the Bulls were without six players due to injury, Liddell still wasn't able to crack head coach Billy Donovan's rotation, as all of his playing time came after the outcome was already decided.