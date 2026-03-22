E.J. Liddell News: Hands out four assists off bench
Liddell notched one point (0-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 28 minutes during Sunday's 126-122 loss to the Kings.
The two-way player is seeing fairly steady action for the Nets, appearing in seven of their last eight contests. With Michael Porter (hamstring) out for multiple weeks, the door is open for Liddell to seize a more prominent role. That said, he has averaged just 3.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.9 blocks in 14.0 minutes per game over his last eight outings for Brooklyn.
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