E.J. Liddell News: Logs 17 points in season finale

Liddell fouled out of Sunday's 136-101 loss to the Raptors after recording 17 points (5-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal over 27 minutes.

With Nic Claxton (finger) and Noah Clowney (ankle) on the sidelines, the third-year journeyman took on a larger role and finished with a decent line. Liddell is on his third NBA team in three seasons, although he's had the most success with the Nets. Liddell's future with the team depends heavily on what the Nets do in the draft and how they approach the trade market in the offseason