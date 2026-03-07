E.J. Liddell headshot

E.J. Liddell News: Logs double-double in G League game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Liddell tallied 36 points (11-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one block during 28 minutes in Friday's 117-115 G League win over the Greensboro Swarm.

Liddell made a huge impact following a change of position from forward to center, racking up a season-high count in scoring, along with his sixth double-double of the season in G League play. Despite serving under a two-way contract, Liddell has recorded only three appearances at the NBA level in 2026 while featuring as a regular starter for the Long Island affiliate.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring E.J. Liddell
