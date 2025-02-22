E.J. Liddell News: Makes return in G League

Liddell (shoulder) tallied 15 points (4-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, four blocks, three assists and one steal across 30 minutes Saturday in the G League Windy City Bulls' 128-107 loss to the Capital City Go-Go.

Liddell hadn't played for Windy City since Feb. 11 due to a right shoulder injury, but he faced no restrictions Saturday in his return to the lineup. The 24-year-old is one of Chicago's three two-way players, but he's made just six appearances at the NBA level all season, with his last one coming Dec. 2.