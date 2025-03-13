E.J. Liddell News: Posts double-double in G League

Liddell played 27 minutes Wednesday during the G League Windy City Bulls' 129-100 loss versus Maine and logged 17 points (6-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and a block.

Liddell was one of Windy City's lone bright spots during Wednesday's loss as he managed to compile his sixth double-double of the campaign. The two-way player has only seen limited playing time across his seven outings in the NBA this season and will likely continue to see the majority of his action in the G League.