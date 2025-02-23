E.J. Liddell News: Puts up 25 points in G League

Liddell registered 25 points (9-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 34 minutes Sunday in the G League Windy City Bulls' 121-104 win over the Capital City Go-Go.

Liddell has averaged 20.0 points in his two games since returning to action for Windy City after he missed time with a right shoulder injury. The third-year big man is signed to a two-way deal with Chicago, but he's made just six appearances at the NBA level all season.