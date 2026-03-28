E.J. Liddell News: Removed from rotation Friday
Liddell (coach's decision) went unused off the bench in Friday's 116-99 loss to the Lakers.
After appearing in each of the last three games while averaging 1.0 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 16.7 minutes per contest, Liddell dropped out of head coach Jordi Fernandez's 11-man rotation. Fernandez has regularly been shaking up his rotation game by game, so despite receiving a DNP-CD on Friday, Liddell could easily end up reclaiming a spot on the second unit in the Nets' next contest Sunday versus the Kings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring E.J. Liddell See More
-
NBA Offseason
NBA Offseason Roundup: Analyzing the Biggest Moves of the SummerSeptember 4, 2024
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 25November 25, 2022
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 23November 23, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring E.J. Liddell See More