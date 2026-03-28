E.J. Liddell News: Removed from rotation Friday

Liddell (coach's decision) went unused off the bench in Friday's 116-99 loss to the Lakers.

After appearing in each of the last three games while averaging 1.0 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 16.7 minutes per contest, Liddell dropped out of head coach Jordi Fernandez's 11-man rotation. Fernandez has regularly been shaking up his rotation game by game, so despite receiving a DNP-CD on Friday, Liddell could easily end up reclaiming a spot on the second unit in the Nets' next contest Sunday versus the Kings.