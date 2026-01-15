Liddell hadn't suited up for Long Island since Jan. 6 while he managed a sore right knee, but he was cleared to rejoin the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Go-Go, albeit with a light minutes restriction in place. The 25-year-old big man is on a two-way deal with Brooklyn but should continue to see most of his opportunities in the G League, where he's averaging 18.9 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, 1.8 assists, 1.6 three-pointers and 1.1 steals in 30.0 minutes per contest over nine appearances.