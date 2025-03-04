E.J. Liddell News: Scores 17 in return

Liddell (hip) returned to action in Monday's 125-123 G League loss to the Osceola Magic, finishing with 17 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 37 minutes.

After sitting out Sunday's game for the front end of a back-to-back, Liddell made it clear Monday that his hip injury was behind him with a strong all-around performance. Through 21 appearances with Windy City, Liddell holds averages of 16.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.5 blocks and 1.0 steals.