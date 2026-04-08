E.J. Liddell News: Scores season-high 21 points

Liddell closed Tuesday's 96-90 victory over the Bucks with 21 points (7-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 21 minutes.

Liddell made the most of his playing time in Tuesday's win over Milwaukee, missing just two of his nine shots from the floor en route to posting his best scoring output of the campaign. Liddell could be a name to watch in the final days of the regular season. He has started in the Nets' last two games, playing at least 20 minutes and scoring at least 15 points each time.