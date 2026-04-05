E.J. Liddell News: Starting Sunday
Liddell is starting Sunday versus the Wizards, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
This will be Liddell's first start of the season, and he could receive heavy minutes as one of the last men standing in Brooklyn's frontcourt. Per 36 minutes this season, Liddell has averaged 9.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.2 triples and 1.4 blocks per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring E.J. Liddell See More
-
NBA Offseason
NBA Offseason Roundup: Analyzing the Biggest Moves of the SummerSeptember 4, 2024
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 25November 25, 2022
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 23November 23, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring E.J. Liddell See More