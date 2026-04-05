E.J. Liddell News: Starting Sunday

Liddell is starting Sunday versus the Wizards, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

This will be Liddell's first start of the season, and he could receive heavy minutes as one of the last men standing in Brooklyn's frontcourt. Per 36 minutes this season, Liddell has averaged 9.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.2 triples and 1.4 blocks per game.