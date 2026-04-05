E.J. Liddell headshot

E.J. Liddell News: Starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Liddell is starting Sunday versus the Wizards, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

This will be Liddell's first start of the season, and he could receive heavy minutes as one of the last men standing in Brooklyn's frontcourt. Per 36 minutes this season, Liddell has averaged 9.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.2 triples and 1.4 blocks per game.

E.J. Liddell
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring E.J. Liddell See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring E.J. Liddell See More
NBA Offseason Roundup: Analyzing the Biggest Moves of the Summer
NBA
NBA Offseason Roundup: Analyzing the Biggest Moves of the Summer
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
September 4, 2024
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 25
Author Image
Dan Bruno
November 25, 2022
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 23
Author Image
Dan Bruno
November 23, 2022