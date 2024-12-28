E.J. Liddell News: Team-high 29 points in G League

Liddell registered 29 points (10-21 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and three blocks in 32 minutes during Friday's 116-97 G League loss to the Delaware Blue Coats.

Liddell finished with a team- and season-high 29 points, marking his first outing with at least 20 since Nov. 12. He also blocked at least three shots for the sixth time across 10 G League appearances.