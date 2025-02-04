EJ Montgomery News: Fouls out Monday
Montgomery mustered six points (3-4 FG), six rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 117-113 G League win over the Long Island Nets.
Montgomery has drawn two straight starts after operating exclusively as a backup across his first 25 appearances this season. However, he's failed to capitalize on the promotion and has committed 10 fouls over 57 minutes.
EJ Montgomery
Free Agent
