EJ Montgomery News: Fouls out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

Montgomery mustered six points (3-4 FG), six rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 117-113 G League win over the Long Island Nets.

Montgomery has drawn two straight starts after operating exclusively as a backup across his first 25 appearances this season. However, he's failed to capitalize on the promotion and has committed 10 fouls over 57 minutes.

