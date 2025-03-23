Fantasy Basketball
EJ Montgomery News: Nabs double-double in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Montgomery recorded 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 11 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 27 minutes during Saturday's 113-79 G League win over the Texas Legends.

Montgomery recorded season highs in points and rebounds en route to his first double-double on the season. The 25-year-old is averaging 2.6 points and 3.5 rebounds across 11.7 minutes per game in 38 G League outings.

