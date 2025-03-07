EJ Montgomery News: Returns to action Thursday
Montgomery (hamstring) returned to action during Thursday's 136-115 G League loss to the Grand Rapids Gold, logging two minutes without any stats to show for it.
Montgomery hasn't made much of an impact this season for the Squadron. Through 20 appearances, the big man is averaging 2.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 13.6 minutes per contest.
EJ Montgomery
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now