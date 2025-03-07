Fantasy Basketball
EJ Montgomery News: Returns to action Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Montgomery (hamstring) returned to action during Thursday's 136-115 G League loss to the Grand Rapids Gold, logging two minutes without any stats to show for it.

Montgomery hasn't made much of an impact this season for the Squadron. Through 20 appearances, the big man is averaging 2.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 13.6 minutes per contest.

