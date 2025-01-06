El Ellis News: Balanced outing in losing effort
Ellis finished with 23 points (10-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists, two rebounds and two steals over 43 minutes in Saturday's 136-130 G League loss to Santa Cruze.
Ellis produced on both ends of the court in Saturday's contest, connecting on a team-high-tying shot total while ending second among Wolves players in scoring, assists and steals in a well-rounded showcase. Ellis has appeared in 20 games this season, averaging 9.6 points, 3.7 assists and 2.7 rebounds per contest.
El Ellis
Free Agent
