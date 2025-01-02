El Ellis News: Dazzles with all-around showcase

Ellis posted 27 points (11-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals over 42 minutes in Wednesday's 121-102 loss to Austin.

Ellis did it all for Iowa in the New Year's Day battle, leading all Wolves in scoring and assists while pacing all starters in rebounds in a well-rounded performance. Ellis has averaged 8.8 points, 3.5 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 0.7 steals over 19 G League games this season.