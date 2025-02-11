El Ellis News: Dishes out six dimes off bench

Ellis recorded 10 points (5-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt), six assists, three rebounds, and two steals in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 114-104 loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Ellis tied Skylar Mays with a team-high six assists during Tuesday's loss. The 25-year-old guard has struggled with his outside shot this season, converting 31.7 percent of his 6.3 three-point attempts per contest.