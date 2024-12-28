El Ellis News: Dominates off bench in defeat

Ellis exploded for 29 points (10-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and four assists over 32 minutes in Friday's 105-94 loss to Mexico City.

Ellis shined off the Iowa bench in Friday's defeat, leading all players in scoring while connecting on a team-high-tying mark from three in a near 30-point performance. Ellis has tallied 5.3 points, 3.1 assists and 2.1 rebounds over 16 outings so far this season.